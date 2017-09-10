Work pals Kay and Karen on the run together

Have your say

Two work pals have completed yet another Great North Run together in aid of a worthy cause.

Kay Sampson, 47, and colleague Karen Wilson, 38, took part in the 13.1-mile half marathon in aid of St John's Ambulance.

The pair, who work at Infinity Hair in Newcastle Road, Monkwearmouth, finished the 37th Great North Run in two hours, 18 minutes.

It was hairdresser Kay's seventh time and Karen's second. However, the pair have completed numerous runs, most recently the London Marathon, a for a variety of good causes.

Their next challenge will be a race in the Lake District, where they will be running for Team Evie, in memory of Evie Johnston.

Karen said: "We loved it. The support along the route was absolutely fantastic. The people of the North East are the best."