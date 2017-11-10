Woman taken to hospital after collision in Sunderland city centre

A 79-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Sunderland.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the incident, which took place on Fawcett Street.

She is now being treated at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At approximately 11.50am, police received a report of a collision on Fawcett Street in Sunderland where a Renault Clio collided with a 79-year-old woman.

"Emergency services are on scene and the woman is being taken to hospital with minor injuries."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called at 11.40am to a collision on Fawcett Street in Sunderland.

"We dispatched an ambulance and have taken one patient to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

The collision had earlier forced the closure of Borough Road in the city centre, according to North East Traffic News on Twitter.

They posted: "Borough Road in Sunderland City Centre has been closed due to a collision. Emergency services are at the scene."

The ambulance service said they had also received a report of some Christmas lights falling down in Holmeside, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The bus company Go North East added on Twitter: "Holmeside, Sunderland closed due to incident, plus accident on John Street.

"All buses omitting the City Centre inbound whilst buses from Park Lane diverted Burdon Road.

"Services 2/2A etc are operating via Toward Road to Park Road only, then Park Road Gyratory and Stockton Road."

A further tweet from the company said: "Update, services to Wearmouth Bridge now operating via Holmeside.

"Inbound services, plus 33 and those from Toward Rd remain on Stockton Rd, whilst services from Wearmouth Br remain on St. Michaels Way at present, as John Street remains closed following the earlier accident."

We will bring you more on this story as we get it.