Woman remains in serious condition after house gas blast

A mother left burned after her house exploded remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital today.

Susan Shepherd, 40, was getting something out of the fridge in the kitchen of her Rosslyn Avenue home in Ryhope when the blast happened shortly before 9am on Friday.

A gap is now where the gas blast house and the neighbouring home once stood.

The mum-of-two, whose children Jasmine, nine, and Kyle, 19, were out at the time, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Her partner Steve Morley, 56, has told the Echo she has suffered burns to her hands and also took a knock to the head.

She has been put into an induced coma by medics.

Northumbria Police has confirmed the incident was caused by a gas explosion, with an investigation being carried out into the circumstances.

The house which remained after the explosion, since demolished.

The full force of the blast was captured by a neighbour’s CCTV system.

The neighbouring property to the semi-detached house which was lost in the blast was demolished later that day, with barriers put up around the site.

Heavy plant machinery remains on the plot today, with security officers on hand to stop anyone from getting onto the land.

The police cordon was taken down on Friday evening, allowing residents who had been evacuated from the street in the aftermath of the alert to return to their homes.

The rear of the house which was obliterated by the blast and the neighbouring property, before that was later cleared.

The Echo understands a family who had been living closest to the house devastated by the explosion have since moved out due to concerns about the stability of their property.

Neighbours are awaiting checks to be made by insurance companies as they begin to seek repairs to their homes and cars affected by the impact of the blast and debris sent across the road, driveways and gardens nearby.

Gentoo, which owns the two properties now demolished due to safety concerns, has offered those left without a home temporary accommodation.

Its team has also been on hand to offer those in need terms of clothing and essential items in the short term and has said it will be continue to offer support and assistance.

Northern Gas Networks capped off the gas supply to the area and made it safe in the aftermath of the incident.

A Go Fund Me page set up to help those affected has been set up and has raised more than £1,300 so far.

