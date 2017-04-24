Woman remains in custody after Sunderland's man's death from 'significant injuries'

A woman is still being questioned by police following the "unexplained" death of a man at a Sunderland house.

Three other people arrested in connection with the man's death on Saturday night have been released on bail.

A cordon remains in place around the house in Kemble Square in Downhill as inquiries continue.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police added: "The death is still being treated as unexplained."

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with "significant injuries."

The four people were arrested shortly after police were called to the address.

Detectives have carried out door-to-door inquiries in the area, while forensic officers have also been seen at the house.

The identity of the dead man has not yet been released.