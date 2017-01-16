Woman checked over by paramedics after laptop and bed catch fire

A woman was checked over by paramedics after a fire broke out in a bedroom.

Two fire engines - from Farringdon and Rainton Bridge - were called to the blaze in Station Road, Houghton, at 2.06pm today.

The fire had started in a first-floor bedroom of the terraced property and destroyed a bed and a laptop, while leaving the bedroom damaged by smoke.

The remainder of the house was left partially smoke damaged.

Fire fighters used two hose reels, four breathing apparatus and a positive pressure ventilation fan to tackled the fire.

The female occupant was attended to by paramedics, but did not require hospital treatment.