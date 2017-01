Police, firefighters and the Sunderland lifeboat were mobilised last night amid fears for the safety of a woman on Wearmouth Bridge.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At 11.30pm, police received a report of concern for a woman on the wrong side of the railings on Wearmouth Bridge.

"Officers attended and spoke to the woman, in her 20s, and she was subsequently brought to safety."