Winston the dog rescued after being kicked in the head and thrown into road outside pub

A charity is helping a Staffy cross recover as it searches for the attacker who beat him outside a Sunderland bar.

A member of the public contacted the RSPCA said they witnessed the dog - now named Winston - being kicked in the head before being picked up and thrown into the road by a man.

The bystander said they saw this happen three times and the ordeal lasted about 20 minutes.

The alleged attack happened on Saturday, August 5, at about 3am, in Chester Road outside the Stumble Inn pub.

Winston managed to run away following the incident and a witness found him in nearby Alexander Court, took him home and called the RSPCA.

He has since been taken to the RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre in Chester Moor, where he is being looked after.

He is pictured at Felledge where he has become a hit with staff who have named him.

They say he is in overall good condition, but when he was first rescued he had very bloodshot eyes and graze marks along his back.

RSPCA Inspector Terri-Ann Fannon, who is investigating the attack, said: “A member of the public said they saw a man kick and punch the dog in the head before pressing the dog to the ground by his foot.

"Luckily he managed to run away and is now in RSPCA care where he will be looked after by a dedicated team at Felledge.”

The man is described as a Caucasian man in his late 30s or early 40s with short brown hair.

He is described as wearing deep blue shorts, white socks and white trainers, a grey hoodie and a grey t-shirt.

Inspector Fannon added: “Unfortunately there was no CCTV in the area so we are urging anyone who recognises this man, or the dog, or anyone who may have any information that could help our investigation to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

Anyone who sees an animal in distress please call the RSPCA 24-hour helpline on 0300 1234 999.