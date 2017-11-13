Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Millwall

Sunderland AFC will take on Millwall FC this weekend - and you could be there for free.

We have a pair of ticket to give away for the clash at the Stadium of Light, which will kick off at 3pm on Saturday,

The tickets are for the East Stand and are the latest in a series we’re giving away for each home league game this season.

Sunderland beat Millwall 1-0 on their last visit to the Stadium of Light in the 2004-05 season – thanks to an own goal from Kevin Muscat

Dennis Wise scored against Sunderland from the penalty spot at the meeting between the two clubs at the New Den that season. Millwall won 2-0

Former Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy started his managerial career at Millwall after ending his playing career at the South London club.

To be in with a chance of winning the tickets answer this question: which former Republic of Ireland manager has also managed Sunderland and Millwall?

A) Mick McCarthy

B) Jack Charlton

C) Martin O’Neill

Email your answer to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on November 15 and make sure to include your daytime telephone number. The winner, or a representative, will need to be able to collect the tickets from the Echo offices in working hours before close of play on Friday.