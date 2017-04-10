WIN: Three pairs of Sunderland AFC season tickets

Fancy seeing the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light for the 2017/18 season for free?

We’ve got three pairs of season tickets to give away for the next season which begins in August.

The season ticket cards, worth £700 a pair, will give you and a friend or family member the chance to see all the league home games being held at the Stadium of Light.

Season cards will be allocated according to each winner so adult/kids/concessions etc.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

In which year did Sunderland move from Roker Park to the Stadium of Light?

A) 1997

B) 1987

C) 2OOO

Fill in your answer and details on the coupon and return it with the six tokens which will run in the paper each day this week, beginning today, to Season Ticket competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

You will need six tokens to enter and completed forms should be received by Monday, April 24.