Win the daddy of all Father’s Day prizes worth £350

Is your dad simply the best?

We’ve teamed up with The Bridges for a bumper Father’s Day prize ahead of the big day on Sunday, June 18.

The winner will receive everything he needs to look fresh on Father’s Day including:

•£250 voucher for the Bridges

•Haircut from Supercuts

•Fresh and Fancy men’s gift set from Lush

•Clarins men’s facial at Debenhams

Samantha Czwordon-Wright, marketing manager at the Bridges, said: “The run up to Father’s Day is always a busy one in the Bridges and we thought we’d help and ensure that one dad, who might need a bit of a style makeover, has a day he’ll always remember.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the nominations – and of course the difference some new clothes, the services of a stylist and an updated look makes to one dad.”

To be in with a chance of winning we want to know why your dad is the best in the world? Has he done something to make a difference for you and others? Has he gone the extra mile? Is he always there to offer a helping hand? Or is he just in serious need of a makeover?

Send your letters explaining why you think your dad or guardian should win to Father’s Day competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park. Houghton, DH4 5RA.

Make sure to include your details, as well as those of your nomination.

Alternatively, email your letters to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk with Father’s Day in the subject of the email. Closing date: Thursday, June 15.