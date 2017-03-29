Win: Mascot place for Sunderland v Man United at the Stadium of Light

Does your little one fancy joining their heroes on the pitch at the Stadium of Light?

We’ve got a mascot place to give away for the Black Cats’ clash against Manchester United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, April 9.

Former Echo mascot winner Charlie Creaser with David Moyes

Previous mascots this season have included battling Bradley Lowery from Blackhall whose fight with cancer has touched the hearts of the nation, and Charlie Creaser, six, from Hetton, who selflessly fundraised for Bradley, despite facing his own complications with cerebral palsy.

Not only will the lucky winner get to walk on the hallowed turf with the players, they’ll feature in the match day programme.

They’ll also receive their own kit for the match, a mascot certificate and will gain three tickets, including their own, for the Magic Moments Bar and game. The winner must be aged between six and 12 and available for the afternoon match, which kicks off at 1.30pm.

To be in with a chance of winning all you have to do is send an email explaining why you think your child, relative or friend’s child should be mascot.

Send your email, along with your name and contact details, to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk

Emails will need to be received by noon on Friday, March 31 and you will need to be contactable in work hours on Friday.