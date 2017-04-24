WIN: Another batch of six Sunderland AFC season cards

We’ve got another batch of three pairs of SAFC season cards to give away.

The season ticket cards, worth £700 a pair, will give you and a friend or family member the chance to see all the league home games being held at the Stadium of Light in the 2017/18 season. Season cards will be allocated according to each winner so adult/kids/concessions etc.

In total, we’ll be giving away 30 cards to Echo readers over five weeks, with three pairs a week up for grabs.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question:

Q. Who are the SAFC mascots?

A) Samson and Delilah

B) Monty and Maggie

C) Fred the Red

Fill in your answer and details on the coupon and return it with the six tokens which will run in the paper each day this week, beginning today, to Season Ticket competition 3, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

You will need six tokens to enter and completed forms should be received by Monday, May 8.