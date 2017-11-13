Will there be late-night shopping in Sunderland's The Bridges this Christmas?

Shoppers will be able to pick up gifts and supplies for the festive season at more convenient times as The Bridges announces late opening hours and free parking.

Shopping centre bosses have confirmed The Bridges will stay open until 9pm Monday to Friday between December 11 and 22.

The Debenhams and roof top car parks at the centre will also be made free from 5.30pm over those dates.

December will also see the return of the popular Santa’s Grotto, which opens on December 16 with a £2 entry fee going to good causes via the SR1 Rotary Group.

Samantha Czwordon-Wright said: "The whole shopping centre gets into the festive spirit in December and after a successful year with the arrival of new retailers, we know there’s more on offer than ever before.

“We know the build up to Christmas is a hectic time for everyone so we hope that offering late night shopping in December will give our customers extra time to make the most of our fantastic retailers.”