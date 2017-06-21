Wife of tragic Sunderland engineer Steve Summerside hopes inquest will provide answers on how he died

The wife of a Sunderland engineer who was crushed while servicing a lift on a car ferry hopes an inquest will finally provide some answers about his death.

Steve Summerside, 44, died after getting trapped between the lift and the shaft on the MV Ulysses at Falmouth docks in Devon on January 11 last year.

Steve Summerside

The 51,000 tonne ship, operated by Irish Ferries, was berthed at Queen Elizabeth dock for its annual refit.

A pre-inquest review will be held on Monday ahead of a full hearing later in the year,

Mr Summerside's wife Donna said: "It is very disappointing that it has taken this long. We just want answers as to how he lost his life and how it could have been prevented.

"We want to know what has happened and why it took so long to find him."

The inquest would be an emotional experience she said, but added: "We will cope with it, as long as we get the answers.

"We are still struggling and we still miss him every day, but we are strong as a family."

Mr Summerside, of St Peter's View, Roker, was a devoted dad of two sons, Shaun, 25, and Scott, 21, and two grandchildren, Mia, six, and one-year-old Beau. He travelled all over the country for his job.

Police were called in to investigate the death, alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Devon and Cornwall Police issued a statement at the time: "Police and ambulance were called to Queen Elizabeth Dock, Falmouth, at 11.35am on Monday 11 January following concerns for a man aboard the Irish Ferries owned MV Ulysses.

"Officers located a man on board the ship who had sustained serious injuries. The man, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained at this time."

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesman said at the time: "I can confirm that HSE is making enquiries and Inspectors attended the site yesterday.

"It is too early, however, to say that a formal investigation is under way."

The HSE has been contacted for an update, but has yet to respond.