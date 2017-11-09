Who were the magnificent seven Sunderland fans who travelled to Grimsby?

A handful of Sunderland fans took devotion to the club to a new level last night.

The Under-21s game at Grimsby Town in the Checkatrade Trophy was already a 'dead rubber' for both clubs, with neither able to progress in the competition.

But a handful of dedicated supporters were there to cheer the lads on as they won 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The official attendance was given at just 248 - including seven Sunderland fans.

Grimsby Town's official Twitter account posted a picture of three of the die-hard Black Cats fans.

We'd love to find the magnificent seven - do you know who they are?