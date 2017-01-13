‘We’re open for business’ say Sunderland seafront traders as tidal surge forecast

Businesses on Sunderland’s seafront say they will still welcome visitors after a weather warning urged people to beware a forecast tidal surge.

A warning has been issued to discourage people to go down onto Sunderland’s beaches and promenades today and tomorrow because of the expected large waves and high winds.

Ed Tutty, chairman of Sunderland Seafront Traders' Association.

It followed warnings from the Environment Agency and Met office about the potential gale-force northerly winds, which is likely to bring with it overtopping of the walkways and flooding to ‘at risk’ properties on the seafront.

But Sunderland Seafront Traders’ Association say while they urge people to stay safe, businesses will remain open - and will offer a warm welcome to people looking to shelter from the weather during a visit to watch the stunning scenes created by the sea.

Ed Tutty, who is the newly appointed chairman of the group, said: “We do echo the words of the council for people to be careful and not to get too close to the waves that, although look very spectacular, can be dangerous.

“We do want to let people know that we are still open for business.

“From the Roker and Marine Walk to Seaburn and the promenade itself, there is a whole host of cafes, takeaways, restaurants and bars open all year round and most of these an look out on the sea.

“These can be a great place to grab a coffee and watch the spectacular crashing waves safely.”

Sunderland City Council says it is monitoring the situation and working closely with the emergency services to prepare for and deal with the impact of any adverse weather.

Public Health England has urged people to take action to keep themselves and others warm and stock up on food, medicines and other essentials, keep their homes heated to at least 18C.

Outside temperatures are expected to be between 3C and -1C. Updates are available via www.metoffice.gov.uk.