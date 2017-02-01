Water charges to rise by £12 a year confirms supplier

Water bills will see another £12 a year added to their total, Northumbrian Water has said.

The new charges for 2017/2018 have been announced today.

Average daily charges for water and waste water services are just over £1 a day, an increase of 3p per day on last year.

The average annual charge for water and waste water services is £390, an increase of £12 per year.

The company says it will continue a multi-million pound programme to invest in maintaining and improving the quality of drinking water and resilience of its pipe network.

It has said £180million is to be invested in essential work including improving the sewer network in Whitburn and Sunderland and renewing 75km of pipework across the region.

To ensure customers continue to receive the best clean, clear and great tasting tap water, three major water treatment works will be updated at Horsley, Whittle Dene and Warkworth, as well as ongoing maintenance of all other water and waste water treatment works and pumping stations.

It also says work to protect homes from flooding will continue to be a top priority.

This includes looking at ways to slow down the amount of water making its way into pipes during times of heavy rainfall, using innovative and ground breaking approaches to sustainable drainage.

Added to this is a commitment to continue to deliver excellent customer service to 2.7million customers in the North East region.

This extensive investment programme not only brings major improvements for customers it also supports thousands of jobs and more than 1,000 local businesses that supply products and services.

From 2015 to 2020, it says will invest £2.24billion in the region.

Analysis shows that for every £100million of investment and expenditure it makes, an additional £80million could be generated in the regional economy.

Heidi Mottram, its chief executive officer, said: “Our household customers will continue to pay about £1 per day for all their drinking water and sewerage services which represents great value for money.

"We will continue to invest in schemes to provide clean, clear tap water that tastes good and to protect homes from flooding.

"We are also proud to be the only water company in the world that features on the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the world’s most ethical companies.

“We do understand that some people can face difficulties paying their bills and we are keen to help them.

"We offer many ways to assist people and also work closely with the debt charity StepChange.

"Anyone worried about paying their bill should get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Customers who are facing difficulty in paying their bills can find more information at www.nwl.co.uk/your-home/your-account/Difficulty-paying.aspx.