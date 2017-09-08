Watch bikers from around the world process through Sunderland to honour Hells Angel

Have your say

A stream of impressive machines proudly poured through Sunderland as bikers turned out to remember a respected Hells Angel member.

Kenny Greener, 59, from Hylton Castle, Sunderland, died suddenly last month after decades as a member of the Angels.

A biker travelling to the funeral of Kenny Greener

Kenny biked across the world in his time, and in return bikers from across the UK and Europe travelled to pay their respects.

Among them was Patrick Rederer, from Zurich, Switzerland, who described Kenny as "crazy lovely".

