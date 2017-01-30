Warning over wood burners after fire spreads to vehicles and home

A family have spoken how they fled their home after wood burner sparked a blaze which wrecked two motorbikes, a car and damaged their house.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is warning people to take care when using the outdoor burners after the fire in Sunderland.

One of the bikes claimed in the fire.

David Roberts was working on his motorbikes in the yard at the rear of the house in Sorley Street, in Millfield, when the wood burner set light to a petrol container which was nearby.

The resulting fire destroyed two motorbikes, a car and two windows in the single storey extension at the back of the house.

Two crews from Sunderland Central and Farringdon community fire stations were called to the address at 8.50pm on Thursday, January 19.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet and two hose reels, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

The service say the house did not have existing smoke alarms which would have alerted the family to the fire earlier.

The fire and rescue service has since fitted new smoke alarms in the property.

Belinda Roberts said: “It was scary.

"If it wasn’t for my son running into the living room and screaming ‘get out, the house is on fire’ we would not have known about it.

“We’ve learned our lesson and I will never allow a wood burner to be used again.

"I also recommend everyone to have smoke alarms fitted and to test them regularly.”

Watch Manager Nicole Mordecai, said: “If people are using wood burners outside they should always make sure they are kept well away from combustible materials such as petrol cans. It only takes one spark to start a fire.

“Every home should also have smoke alarms fitted on every level of the property. Working smoke alarms give you vital time to escape the fire and call 999. They really can be the difference between life and death.”

For more details on how to arrange home safety checks with the service click here.