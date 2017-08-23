Warning not to take medication after pills are lost in Sunderland city centre

Police have issued a warning not to take medicine which was lost in earlier today.

The warning from Northumbria Police comes after officers received a report of medication being lost.

Officers have asked anyone who finds it to hand it in.

The lost medication is anti-rejection medication Progras 56 x 2mg tablets and Azaehriprine 75mg.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers believe that any of the medication could be very dangerous if taken without prescription.

"Anyone who finds the items is asked to hand it in to police or contact 101 quoting 499 23/08/17."

Details of police stations and their opening hours can be found here.