Vehicle aquaplanes into trees after leaving Sunderland road

Sunderland Highway. Credit: Google.

A vehicle has crashed into trees on the Sunderland Highway after aquaplaning off the road.

The incident happened shortly after 10.30am approaching Vantec, eastbound on the A1231.

Motorists are asked to be cautious.