Van driver remains in serious condition in hospital after A19 crash

The driver of a van involved in a collision on the A19 on Tuesday remains in hospital, police have said.

The condition of the 30-year-old driver of the white Mercedes Sprinter van is described as serious but not life-threatening, a force spokesman said.

Police are still appealing for witnesses after the collision on the A19 on April 18.

The collision happened southbound at Hylton Bridge at around 2.14pm between the van and a flat bed lorry.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 551 of 18/04/17.