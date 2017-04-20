Tyne and Wear Metro hires extra cleaners for trains

The Tyne and Wear Metro is to get extra cleaners on its trains after operator Nexus pledged to improve its service.

It comes after Nexus resumed the direct operation of Metro on April 1, following the end of the Metro operating contract with DB Regio.

Cleaners Keith Simmons and Joseph Usher with the Nexus Director of Rail and Infrastructure, Raymond Johnstone on board a Metro train.

The extra cleaners, which are being provided by contractor Churchill Services Ltd, will initially be deployed on the busiest lines operating between South Gosforth and Gateshead, and Monument and North Shields.

Extra cleaning of the trains’ floors will happen at terminus stations, while Metro stations are to be cleaned more frequently.

Director of Rail and Infrastructure at Nexus, Raymond Johnstone, said: “This is just one of the ways that we want to make Metro better for our customers.

“We’ve now got more staff on duty to collect litter on board our trains, which will help to improve the quality of daily journeys.

“Cleaner and more punctual trains are something that our customers want and we are going to ensure that we deliver on that.”