Two appear in court following death of Houghton man

Two people have appeared in court after the death of a much-loved Houghton man.

Liam Rogerson, 28, was killed on a pedestrian crossing on Christmas Eve while visiting his sister Faye, who lives in Kent, for the holidays.

Liam with brother Niall and sister Faye

The electrical engineer died at the scene just hours after leaving his home in Houghton and had been looking forward to spending the festivities with his siblings.

He was struck by a black Vauxhall Corsa just yards from his sister’s home.

This week Jamie Burchell-Reeves, 22, of Wakefield Road, Greenhithe, and Sophie Jane Clarke, 20, of Medway Road, Crayford, made their first appearance at Medway Magistrates’ Court.

Burchell-Reeves was accused of failing to stop after a road accident, failing to report the accident, causing death by dangerous driving, and being uninsured or unlicensed at the time of the accident.

His case was committed to Woolwich Crown Court to appear on Wednesday, July 5,

Clarke was accused of dangerous driving between the scene of the accident and Medway Road, and allowing Burchell-Reeves to use the vehicle without insurance and a licence.

Her case remains at Medway Magistrates’ Court, where she is due to appear on Wednesday, June 28.

Around 150 people attended Liam’s funeral in January at St Michael’s Church in Houghton, which was standing room only.

Among the mourners was Liam’s brother Niall, who had been visiting Faye with his big brother, as well as Faye and her fiancé Chris, who had all rushed to be at Liam’s side following the incident.

Described as never “having a bad word to say about anyone”, Liam had made many friends in his school years at St Michael’s Primary School in Houghton before going on to St Robert of Newminster in Washington.

He had previously suffered serious skull injuries in a road accident near his home in 2000, while he bravely tried to protect his friend Alistair Johnson.

At the time of his death he worked at Dynamic Arc, a welding machinery firm in Seaham, as an electrical engineer panel fitter.

A memorial for Liam has been placed at the family plot at Hetton Cemetery.