Trains and Metros suspended after reports of a man on Sunderland railway bridge

Train and Metro services were suspended after a man reportedly climbed onto Sunderland railway bridge.

Police, fire and rescue personnel and paramedics were at the scene.

Services are now resuming in both directions between South Hylton and Pelaw, according to a tweet from @My_Metro

Northern Rail's website had stated: "Cancellations to services at Sunderland.

"Due to a trespass incident at Sunderland all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 18:00 04/02."

And, according to National Rail Inquiries: "Trains have been delayed by trespassers on the railway."