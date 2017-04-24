Tragic Sunderland biker to take last ride in hearse based on dream Harley Davidson

A Sunderland biker who lost his life in a tragic crash is to take his last ride in a hearse based on his dream Harley Davidson motorbike.

The devastated family of Frazer Golden are inviting fellow bikers join him on his final journey to Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday.

Frazer Golden

The 30-year-old, who lived with girlfriend Helen Gaughan, 24, died a week ago on Sunday, following the collision in Weardale.

Now Helen, Frazer’s mum Linda, 63, dad Dan, 66, and sisters Louise, 39, and Faye, 29, are planning to give him the send-off he deserves.

They are asking bikers to meet on Hall Farm Road in Sunderland at 10am. The procession will set off half an hour later, for the 11am funeral service.

Linda, who lives with her husband in Chapel Garth, said: “He will have a Harley Davidson hearse because that was his dream bike.”

We would love to give him a good send-off – it’s the last thing we can do for him Dan Golden, Frazer’s father

Dan, a retired electrician, added: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare that they should go before you, so we would love to give him a good send-off – it’s the last thing we can do for him.”

People are also being asked to wear T-shirts emblazoned with superheroes in tribute to the Nissan worker, who was introduced to comics as a child.

Frazer’s friends from the air cadets are set to wear them underneath their official uniforms.

The family is planning to get a flower arrangement with a Captain America theme, and are also asking friends and relatives to provide pictures of Frazer to display inside the crematorium.

Frazer Golden

“He was always into his superhero comics after I introduced them to him as a child,” Dan said. “He’s followed in his dad’s footsteps.”

Frazer passed his bike test in 2012, but it did not come as a surprise for his mum.

She said: “I knew he was up to something. He was into anything that moved.

“When he was little he used to race up and down with his baby walker, then it was a wheelbarrow.”

Frazer Golden

Beautician Louise spoke of how her ‘one in a million’ little brother almost took on the role of big brother to her, because he was so caring.

She said: “One New Year – I was single at the time – he told me to come out with him and his friends. Then he ditched his friends to look after me.”

Helen said the couple had recently bought a VW camper van, which – sharing a love for camping – they were renovating together.

The business banking intern said “They always took him camping from being a baby, and, every summer during the factory shut-down we used to pack the car up and head off and see where we ended up.

“We always had a plan and it never went to plan and we would end up anywhere.”

And Linda describes how her son always had a smile on his face part from when he used to pull ‘daft faces’ in photographs.

Frazer Golden

She paid tribute to her only son, saying: “He made such a big impact on everybody.”

The crash involved a Honda being ridden by Frazer and a Yamaha bike being ridden by a 33-year-old man from Hebburn.

Police say the Yamaha was heading out of St John’s Chapel when it collided with the Honda, which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result the Honda then hit a lamppost and a drystone wall, leading to Frazer sustaining fatal injuries. He was confirmed dead at the scene.