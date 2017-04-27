Tragic Sunderland biker takes his final journey in Harley Davidson hearse

Scores of bikers turned out to pay their last respects to a Sunderland motorcyclist killed in a tragic crash.

The funeral procession of Frazer Golden was joined by dozens of bikers from all over the region, who wanted to give him a fitting send off.

Frazer Golden's coffin being carried in a Harley Davidson hearse.

Nissan worker, Frazer, 30, was killed earlier this month following a collision in Weardale.

His devastated family wanted to make sure he got the funeral he deserved and even arranged for his coffin to be taken to Sunderland Crematorium, where his funeral service took place, in a hearse based on the Harley Davidson, which was Frazer's dream motorbike.

When the call went out for bikers to escort Frazer on his last journey, they answered in force.

Stewy Menzis, who runs a Facebook page, North East Bikers, was asked to post a request on the site and was delighted with the amount of bikers who turned up, even though most of them had never met Frazer.

Bikers join Frazer Golden's funeral cortege.

He said: "We wanted to do something for the lad. The biking world is a very close knit community.

"I am delighted so many turned up, it was a really good send off for Frazer."

Frazer, who lived with his partner, Helen Gaughan, 24, was also a huge fan of superheroes, after being introduced to the comics as a child, and his family, mum Linda, 63, dad Dan, 66, and sisters Louise, 39, and Faye, 29, asked mourners to wear superhero T-shirts emblazoned with some of his favourite characters.

And, there was also a floral arrangement with a Captain America theme.

Frazer Golden.

Prior to the funeral, Dan, who lives with Linda in Chapel Garth, said: “It’s every parent’s worst nightmare that they should go before you, so we would love to give him a good send-off – it’s the last thing we can do for him.”

Frazer, who passed his bike test in 2012, loved the outdoors and he and Helen took regular camping trips and had recently bought a VW camper van, which they were busy renovating.

Linda said her son always had a smile on his face, adding: "He made such a big impact on everybody.”

The crash involved a Honda being ridden by Frazer and a Yamaha bike being ridden by a 33-year-old man from Hebburn. Police say the Yamaha was heading out of St John’s Chapel when it collided with the Honda, which had been travelling in the opposite direction.

Frazer Golden.

As a result the Honda then hit a lamppost and a drystone wall, leading to Frazer sustaining fatal injuries. He was confirmed dead at the scene.