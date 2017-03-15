Traffic lights to run for two months as Wear bridge plans progress

Traffic lights will run for two months on a business park as major work is carried out to a water main near to the New Wear Crossing

Temporary traffic lights are to be installed on the main route through Sunderland Enterprise Park while essential work is carried out to divert an existing water main along the new route for Hylton Park Road.

The new water main will run under the approach road to the new bridge, which is currently under construction, and there should be no impact on water supply to local businesses or households during this operation.

From Monday 20 March a short stretch of Hylton Park Road – between DW Fitness and the car park for Wessington Dental Practice – will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction for a period of around two months.

The team behind it say there will be no impact on access through the area for pedestrians or cyclists using the Coast 2 Coast cycle route.

The temporary traffic signals are needed during this two month period so the Northumbrian Water team can safely install the new water main and make the necessary connections into the existing water main.

Businesses and retailers on the enterprise park will be open as usual and there will be no impact on entrances or exits from car parks or buildings in the area.

The team also sat that on the south side of the river, work is progressing well around Pallion junction.

The widening of Woodbine Terrace is now complete and the first of three layers of road surface is being laid.

It is expected the temporary traffic lights at Pallion junction will be removed around the end of May.

Stephen McCaffrey, project director of FVB Joint Venture, which is building the new bridge, said: “With a major new infrastructure project like the New Wear Crossing, there are inevitably going be utility supplies that will require diverting in order to accommodate the new highway layout, and it is important we undertake these diversions works with the minimum amount of disruption.”

Once the bridge is complete, Hylton Park Road will go under the approach road to the bridge, providing a key link to both ends of Sunderland Enterprise Park.

The new bridge will cross the River Wear between Wessington Way in Castletown and European Way in Pallion and is on track to open in the spring of 2018.

It is the first bridge to be built over the Wear in Sunderland for more than 40 years and is part of the wider strategic transport plan to link the Port of Sunderland and city centre with the A19.

Sunderland City Council leader, Councillor Paul Watson, urged motorists to drive carefully, especially through roadworks.

He said: “This will add a couple of minutes to journey times in the area but it is essential work and is improving local services.

"I’d just ask everyone to be patient and drive safely and slowly through the areas where people are working to make sure everyone stays safe.”

Anyone who would like to sign up to receive regular updates on the New Wear Crossing can email newwearcrossing@sunderland.gov.uk asking to be put on the distribution list.

For more information, go to www.newwearcrossing.co.uk, or call 0800 223 0379.