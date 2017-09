Have your say

A track fault and a failed Grand Central train are causing system-wide delays on the Metro

There is currently a 10 to 15-minute delay throughout the network, due to the fault.

And, due to a failed Grand Central train at Sunderland, there are delays between South Hylton and Airport.

There is also a gap in service between Simonside and St James' after a Metro train was withdrawn from service.

@My_Metro tweeted: "There was a track fault which caused the delay to service."