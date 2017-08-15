Top cop backs our campaign to improve A19 road safety

Police are backing our campaign calling for the Government to improve road safety on the A19.

We launched our petition last week after the latest two serious collisions on the busy road.

Anything that keeps our road users and wider communities safer is a step in the right direction Chief Inspector Dave Guthrie, Northumbria Police Operations Department

Hundreds of you have already signed the petition and now a senior Northumbria Police officer has insisted that anything which improves safety is welcomed.

Chief Inspector Dave Guthrie, of the force’s Operations Department, said: “We take public safety very seriously here at Northumbria Police, especially on our road network.

“It is a shared responsibility to keep our roads safe and our Motor Patrol Officers work tirelessly with our partners to ensure laws are adhered to and that people are driving with care and diligence.

“The A19 is often very busy and unfortunately incidents do happen on this stretch of road.

“Anything that keeps our road users and wider communities safer is a step in the right direction.”

The petition states: “The people of the North East, backed by the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette and Hartlepool Mail, call on the Government to carry out an inquiry into safety on the A19.

“Last year alone, there were more than 70 people injured as a result of crashes on the stretch between Wolviston and Boldon.

“This is too many collisions and it simply cannot go on.

“Added to the danger to drivers and passengers, the problems are bringing the North East and its economy to a halt - more must be done to get us moving forward.

“With the backing of North East MPs, including Easington MP Grahame Morris, we want the Department for Transport to look at this issue and take action to protect our region and its people for generations to come.”

To back the campaign, visit: www.change.org/p/department-for-transport-safe-a19-a-call-for-an-inquiry-into-safety-on-the-dual-carriageway-through-the-north-east