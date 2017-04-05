Three arrested after car driven at man in Sunderland street

Three men have been arrested after a disturbance in Sunderland.

The incident happened at 3.53pm yesterday afternoon in Roker Avenue.

Enquiries are still going on to establish exactly what happened but police say initial enquiries suggest a Vauxhall Vectra drove at a man in the street before crashing into a VW Passat.

The man was not injured.

The driver of the Vectra then got into a Ford Transit Connect.

Three men - aged 32, 33 and 39 - have been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 700 040417 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





