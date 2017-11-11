Third section of Veterans' Walk unveiled in Sunderland

The third section of Sunderland's Veterans' Walk has been unveiled in Mowbray Park.

The unveiling of the new plaques was followed by two minutes silence and service at the Cenotaph in Burdon Road at 11am.

Unveiling of the latest section of the Veterans Walk in Mowbray Park, Sunderland, which was followed by two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Burdon Road at 11am.

Established by Tom Cuthbertson - whose son Private Nathan Cuthbertson, 19, was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan whilst serving in the troubled Helmand Province in 2008 - the path is designed to honour the fallen, as well as those currently serving or those who’ve retired from the Forces.

For more information on the Veterans Walk visit http://veteranswalk.co.uk/



