Thief stole designer clothing from Sunderland store

A thief stole hundreds of pounds worth of designer clothing from a Sunderland department store.

Ryan Reynolds, 25, took a bundle of clothes into a changing room in Debenhams in The Bridges on November 28.

When he emerged, he was wearing £324 worth of Fred Perry items under his own clothing, Sunderland magistrates heard.

Reynolds narrowly avoided being locked up for his crime as he was handed a suspended jail term.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “A loss prevention officer in the store that morning was reviewing CCTV footage when he saw Mr Reynolds at the Fred Perry clothing display.

“He was seen selecting a number of items of clothing and go into a fitting room.

“He left a couple of items on the return rail and left the empty hangers concealed behind a mirror.

“When he returned to the shop floor he was wearing the stolen property under his clothing.”

Reynolds was detained and interviewed by police, telling them: “I don’t even know why, I haven’t done this before.”

Ms Beck pointed out that he does have previous convictions on his record for shop theft.

Reynolds, of Norfolk Street, Sunderland, admitted theft.

Tom Iceton, defending, said: “The defendant is from Gateshead but has been housed in the Sunderland area.

“He is struggling with the people in the area. He has a historic drug debt, but he doesn’t use cocaine anymore, he tells me.

“He becomes aggressive when he gets upset, his record is all about criminal damage and assault.”

Probation officer Paul Grace said: “Mr Reynolds is subject to an 18-month community order, which started in May.

“He’s got accommodation which I think is a factor.

“He resides in the Norfolk Hotel and he’s certainly dissatisfied with that accommodation.

“He’s trying to remove himself from drugs but he tells me the other residents there have their own issues with alcohol and drugs.

“He has an enforced peer group, that is not ideal.”

Reynolds was sentenced to 12 weeks’ custody, suspended for a year.

He was also told to pay a £115 victim surcharge.