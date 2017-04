Visitors to one of Sunderland’s most popular parks will be turtle-y taken aback by one of its new inhabitants.

A terrapin has been spotted in the pond at Barnes Park and basking in the warm springtime sun.

Barnes Park is popular with families across the region.

The species of turtle are commonly found on the Atlantic coast of the USA, Asia, but have been known to be found in the waterways of the UK.

The RSPCA says they can live for up to 30 years and says they must not be petted.

They can be aggressive and experts warn they can bite.

The terrapin on a rock in the park.

