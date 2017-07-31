Temporary closure of Sunderland city centre police office tonight

Sunderland city centre's 24-hour police office will be closed tonight.
Essential repair work is due to be carried out at the office in Waterloo Place, which means it will not be accessible to the members of the public from 4pm.
A mobile police office will be in the city centre near to the entrance to The Bridges Shopping Centre and open to anyone wishing to speak to police.
Waterloo Place will reopen tomorrow.
