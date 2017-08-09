Supermarket giant Aldi gets go-ahead for new store

Cut-price supermarket giant Aldi will create 35 new jobs after its application to build a new store at Pennywell Industrial Estate was rubber-stamped.

Following last night’s decision of Sunderland City Council’s South Sunderland Development Control Sub-Committee, Aldi is set to join fast-food giant KFC and pub chain Marston’s on the site of the former Dewhirst factory.

Planning approval comes despite vocal opposition from nearby residents and businesses, concerned about the impact the store will have on their homes and livelihoods.

The food store will be built on the corner of Hylton Road and Chester Road and will generate 35 new jobs, as well as provide construction roles and support roles in the supply chain.

A number of concerns were raised by people living and working in the area, including the effect on smaller businesses, local amenities and in relation to increased traffic and potential noise.

Coun Michael Mordey questioned that the loading bay will be on the eastern side of the site – facing homes.

He said: “People who live there will have to live with the noise and the reversing beacons.

“Why not save all the aggro and switched it around?”

However Aldi property director Simon Plumb said: “It has been considered and it has been dismissed.

“The proposal has been looked at and on balance we feel this is the best proposal.”

He said any noise will be addressed by acoustic measures and added: “The last thing we are looking to do is upsets our neighbours.”