Superheroes and singing stars lined up for night for Bradley Lowery

A group of women who forged their friendship in their school days are teaming up to give their backing to Bradley.

Adele Pallas, Deana Pearn, Julie Dransfield and Paula Lister have previously supported Bradley Lowery's appeal through a sponsored walk. helping to raise £900 for the Blackhall Colliery youngster.

The five-year-old has been treated for neuroblastoma after the cancer returned last year, with his parents told the disease cannot be beaten.

Since they were given the news before Christmas, they have been giving him as many good experiences and memories as possible, from a visit to the Grand National, to becoming England's mascot at Wembley Stadium.

The women have decided to show him their support again this Saturday, when they will hold a night of entertainment thanks to The Point in Park Lane, Sunderland, which will host the event.

The evening will be packed with family entertainment, including performances by Mea Deen and He Knows She Knows, plus special guests, with a late night disco, magician, sweet station, hot dogs, a best dressed superhero competition and a tombola also planned.

Adele, 41, who met the others when they went to Thornhill School, said: "Bradley is an amazing little boy who has touched the hearts of people not just in this country, but people around the world.

"While enduring endless rounds chemo and painful treatment, he has shown courage and bravery in his continuing battle against neuroblastoma and raising awareness of this terrible disease.



"Bradley's love of Sunderland Football club, has united the world of football and also with us.

"Us four ladies first met when we started school together over 30 years ago but over time we lost touch with each other.

"We are all parents, some of us with children the same age as Bradley so we have all been touched by his story and we just wanted to do our little bit like many people across the country are, organising events and fundraisers.



"We all wanted to help in some way to raise funds for Bradley, whether it be for treatment or making memories with his loving, amazing family.

"We had the idea of organising a charity night and with the support of Lynn Murphy, Bradley's campaign manager, not only has it brought the four of us all back together, we have put together a fantastic night of music and entertainment for all the family.

"We couldn't have done this without the help of the managing director of The Point, Andrew Golding, who has worked as tirelessly as us to make this a fantastic event to kick off the Bank Holiday weekend.



"We have live music throughout the night with amazing local acts and headlining we have X Factor's He Knows She Knows as well as late night disco.

"Early evening we have face painters, balloon modellers and magicians to enter the kids, along with the best superhero fancy and mini dance off.

"We have separate tombolas for both adults and children and we really can't thank local business's enough for their kindness and generosity for all the amazing prizes their have given but for supporting our event as well.



"We wanted to arrange a night of entertainment for everyone, and bring the community together and raise funds for this amazing little boy."

Prizes include vouchers for an ice cream parlour, ice skating, meals, quasar games, family farm tickets, beauty treatments, flowers, photography, goalkeeper coaching, Sunderland v Swansea tickets, bottles of booze and a VIP experience at a bar.

Tickets for the night are £10 for adults and £5 for children under 14 and are available from Cafe Purple at The Point.