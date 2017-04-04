Sunderland woman fleeced friend in Christmas voucher scam

A Sunderland woman has admitted fleecing her friend out of of £650 in a Christmas voucher scam.

Single mum Stacey Sharratt, 25, spent months collecting the cash from the friend, Sunderland magistrates heard.

The court heard her victim started handing over money in January last year, on the understanding she would receive Christmas vouchers in return.

She last made a payment in October, last year, however, no vouchers ever materialised.

Sharratt, of Dene Street, Pallion, pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

The court heard that she was sorry and regretted what she had done, and was told she had repaid some additional money she had also collected.

Magistrates made a stand-alone compensation order in the sum of £650 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.