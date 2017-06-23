Sunderland woman cleared of stealing rampant rabbit sex toy, sugar and purple towels after alleged victim failed to attend court

A 21-year-old woman appeared in court accused of stealing a sex toy.

The pink rampant rabbit toy was part of a list of property allegedly taken by Demi Louise Wright during a burglary in Sunderland.

Among the other items taken was sugar, two purple towels, a mobile phone, perfume, a phone charger and £80 cash.

Ms Wright denied burglary at Victoria Place, Sunderland city centre, on May 12.

She was due to stand trial at South Northumbria Magistrates' Court.

"The victim in this case has not attended for the trial," said Michael Rose, prosecuting.

"It is the defendant's case that she only removed property she owned from the house.

"Without the victim to give evidence, the Crown will be in some difficulty in challenging that assertion.

"Efforts have been made to contact the victim, who said she had forgotten about the trial date but could make efforts to get a lift to court."

Val Bell, defending, said it looked unlikely the victim was going to attend.

Ms Bell added: "The not guilty plea was entered, and the trial date was set, some time ago.

"The trial is listed for today and should go ahead."

The bench ruled the case should proceed.

Mr Rose offered no evidence.

The case against Ms Wright was dismissed, and she was released from the dock.