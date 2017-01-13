Sunderland weathers dramatic waves as people and businesses stay safe from tidal surge

Sunderland's seafront was pounded by dramatic waves as the tidal surge struck the city's coastline.

Emergency services and authorities were on stand by as the predicted strong winds combined with the high spring tide to send waves crashing over the promenade.

Authorities had been preparing for flooding over the past few days, and people were warned to stay off the beach as the weather and tidal conditions made the area lethal.

Businesses in the area had previously rehearsed plans and Sunderland City Council worked with the Environment Agency to monitor the situation and provide advice and support as needed.

