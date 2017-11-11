Sunderland Veterans’ Walk grows as it honours our Armed Forces heroes

The third section of Sunderland's Veterans' Walk was unveiled in Mowbray Park as the city marked Armistice Day.

The ceremony to reveal the new granite plaques was followed by two minute silence and service at the cenotaph in Burdon Road at 11am.

Unveiling of the latest section of the Veterans Walk in Mowbray Park, Sunderland, which was followed by two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Burdon Road at 11am.

Established by Tom Cuthbertson - whose son Private Nathan Cuthbertson, 19, was killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan whilst serving in the troubled Helmand Province in 2008 - the path is designed to honour the fallen, as well as those currently serving or those who have retired from the Forces.

Tom and wife Carla returned to the city centre today as they joined in the Remembrance Service in front of the war memorial.

Tom, like Nathan and son Connan, 22, now a Territorial Army field medical reserve, served in the 2 Para.

“Some of the stories from those who have bought stones have blown me away,” said Tom.

“It was unbelievable what has led people to put down their own stone.

“This memorial is more about recognising those who served or are serving and we have got some families who have two or three stones next to each other, which is great to see.

“In the next phase we hope to have around 50 stones and the next ceremony is likely to be in around six months, early spring.

“We’re now around the 200 stone mark, which is great to see.”

Tom wore his Northern Ireland and Queen’s Service medals as he joined in the city’s Remembrance Service while Carla wore the Elizabeth Cross, presented to them in honour of Nathan and is engraved with his name on its underside.

He added: “It’s phenomenal and it’s really overwhelming when you realise it’s been another year and time has flown by.

“It just re-emphasises the loss that we have had and to see everyone turn out, it’s a very solemn day, Remembrance Sunday, and so very poignant.”

For more information on the Veterans’ Walk visit http://veteranswalk.co.uk/.

