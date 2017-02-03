Sunderland underwear thief stole 60 pairs of boxer shorts

A serial crook was rumbled after he was caught shoplifting 60 pairs of underpants from a Sunderland shop.

Mark Dagg walked into clothing store Peacocks and helped himself to a haul of boxer shorts, Sunderland magistrates heard,

He opened a black bin liner and filled it with 60 pairs of boxer shorts Stephen Davies, prosecuting

The 38-year-old placed the underwear – worth £160 – in a bin liner he had brought to the shop, in Bladford Street, on October 5, last year, the court was told.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said: “The assistant manager at Peacocks in Sunderland was on duty on October 5, when two males entered the store and approached the male underwear section.

“One of the males opened a black bin liner and filled it with 60 pairs of boxer shorts.

“The defendant was arrested and interviewed.

“He fully admitted taking the boxer shorts from Peacocks and placing the items in the black bin liner.

“He then sold these items.”

Mr Davies said that the day before, on October 4, Dagg was caught stealing £94 of razor blades from Wilko’s in Fawcett Street.

Mr Davies added: “A security officer was reviewing CCTV footage at which point he sees a male stealing a number of razor blades before putting them in a bag.”

Dagg, of Mount Road, High Barnes, Sunderland, admitted two counts of theft.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “He and his partner had fallen out and he was living on the streets.

“He was committing offences, waiting to be arrested because he had nowhere else to go and he would be kept in custody.”

The court heard the offences could have been dealt with alongside similar offences at an earlier court hearing.

Magistrates made a compensation order for £254.