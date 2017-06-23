Sunderland to Newcastle bus service axed as changes announced to Wearside routes

The Sunderland to Newcastle bus service which connected communities without Metro stations to the two city centres has been axed in a shake-up.

Transport firm Go North East has announced a raft of changes to its bus services in Sunderland, including cancelling, merging and altering routes.

The Sunderland to Newcastle X36 service is among those to go. The bus route connected was set up to provide "unique, direct links" to Newcastle and Sunderland from from Carley Hill, Witherwack and Hylton Red House.

But Go North East said the route was no longer viable and will end on July 22 2017.

A statement released on the decision reads: "Since this service was introduced, the number of passengers travelling has not grown to the level required to cover the costs of operating it.

"Therefore, this service will no longer run after July 22 2017. For those passengers who use this service, we hope that this change will not cause a significant inconvenience."

Also gone is the 982 service from Stephenson Industrial Estate to Concord, which will end on July 21 2017, with Go North East citing "to low passenger numbers" as the reason for its termination.

Several other changes have been made to services impacting on passengers in Sunderland:

Black Cats 2 & 2A

On Sundays, service 2A will now also serve Brady Square, replacing the 85 bus in this area. Go North East said there will be some small changes to the timetable on a Sunday as a result of this.

There are no other changes to this service.

indiGo 82, 82A and 82B - including new services 81, 83 and 84

Go North East says to simplify the service, the numbers will be changed at The Galleries so that each section of route has the same number whichever direction passengers are travelling in.

The firm says customers will be able to travel across The Galleries without the need to buy another ticket, as it will still run as a through service with no change of bus required – it is only the number of the bus that will change.

The services will also be revised to serve Washington Village and Barmston Court, replacing service 86 in this area.

The new service numbers will be as below:

81: Galleries to Harraton via Lambton, Ayton and Rickleton. On evenings and Sundays, this service will extend to Birtley, replacing service 82B

82: Galleries to Birtley via Lambton, Ayton and Portmeads

83: Galleries to Concord via Sainsbury’s, Biddick, Barmston Court, Barmston Waskerley Road and Hertburn Industrial Estate

84: Galleries to Heworth via Sainsbury’s, Glebe, Washington Village, Barmston Village Centre, Spout Lane, Concord and Donwell.

Service 84 will continue to run via Follingsby Park at peak times.

Services 83 and 84 will continue to serve both Barmston Village Centre and Waskerley Road.

indiGo 85

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, the service is retimed by around 10 minutes, but will continue to run its current route unchanged.

On evenings, the service is retimed, and will no longer serve The Drive.

On Sunday daytimes, the service will run between Concord Bus Station and The Galleries only via Armstrong, Blackfell and Oxclose. The section of route between The Galleries, Biddick and Brady Square on a Sunday is replaced by the amended service 2A.

indiGo 86

This service is revised to run between Concord Bus Station and The Galleries only, via Blackfell and Oxclose. Barmston Court will be served by new service 83, and Washington Village will be served by new service 84.

On evenings, the service will no longer run via The Drive.

On Monday to Saturday evenings, the service will be extended to Teal Farm and Waterview Park, to offer a new evening service to these areas.

intu Metrocentre services X66 and S1

To give better connections around Metrocentre, the X66 and S1 will be merged into one route. This means that you will be able to travel direct from Gateshead to the yellow, red and green malls of the Metrocentre, along with ASDA and IKEA.

The new X66 will continue to run from early until late between Gateshead and Metrocentre, running up to every 7 minutes, making connections with other services easy.

The extended section of route around the Metrocentre, replacing the S1, will run every 20 minutes on Monday to Friday and Sunday daytimes, and every 15 minutes on Saturday daytimes.

Go North East said passengers can view new timetables on its website at www.gonortheast.co.uk/timesfares, find replacement services for those axed via its Journey Planner at www.gonortheast.co.uk/journeyplanner.

Passengers can also contact the company's customer services team for advice on 0191 420 5050.