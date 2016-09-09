Sunderland stars get behind Bradley Lowery campaign

Sunderland players have got behind the campaign supporting a gravely ill young SAFC fan.

Young Sunderland supporter Bradley Lowery has touched the hearts of football fans across the North East, with his brave battle against a life-threatening illness.

Just five years old, Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing grueling chemotherapy and numerous operations. The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to raise £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA. A special text donation number has been set up, with the aim of helping the Lowery family to reach their target as quickly as possible.

Sunderland fans across the world have joined forces with the club and Black Cats stars to promote the campaign. S

underland fans are being encouraged to show their support for Bradley and his family with a donation of just £1, via text message.

HOW TO MAKE A DONATION

Donating is simple, text BRAD02 £1 to 70070

Fans can also donate at www.chasethewind.co.uk

