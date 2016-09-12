Sunderland set to make profit on car parking, after years of losses

Sunderland is set to make a profit on car parking after years of making losses, a councillor has said.

The claim was made in response to the latest figures by the RAC Foundation, which show the city council made a loss of £469,000 in the financial year up to April.

Councillor Peter Wood.

The figure compared unfavourably to othetr authorities, with Newcastle bringing in £6million last year and Hartlepool collecting £476,000.

Conservatives in Sunderland say the council needs to make a profit so that it can plough money into local services, invest in the city, as well as offsetting financial reductions from central government.

Opposition leader, Coun Peter Wood, said: “One of the reasons Sunderland Council hasn’t enough money to spend collecting litter; keeping children’s play areas open; cutting grass and locking park gates at night is because it loses money on car parking.

“Other councils in the North East benefit from millions of pounds of income from car parking which they can use to support local services but, in Sunderland, losses on car parking are a significant drain on council resources.

“We need to make our car parks more welcoming by making sure ticket machines are working; improving the appearance of car parks and introducing more schemes to attract visitors to the city.

“Sadly, all three ticket machines at the Sunniside car park have had tatty, hand-written notices stuck to them for months stating none of them works properly: one not at all and the other two not accepting notes. The lifts on level two have also been out of action for some time.

But Coun Michael Mordey, the council’s portfolio holder for City Services, said: “The figures quoted by the RAC that have been used here are always a year out of date.

“Coun Wood knows that but instead has chosen to use them in an attempt to score a cheap political point.

“For the record and the avoidance of any doubt: in purely operating terms (excluding central recharges) the parking account is in profit and has shown an operating profit for the last two years.

“This is a massive improvement in performance from an operating deficit of more £350,000 to an operating profit of more than £100,000.

“As I said at the budget meeting, parking will show an overall profit at the end of this financial year, which is also the final year of our Parking Plan.

“Which, when published three years ago, I stated that by the end of the plan we would run an overall surplus to use for re-investing in our car parks – which is exactly where we will be this time next year.”