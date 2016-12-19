Sunderland’s poorly youngsters given festive cheer

Poorly children were given an early Christmas by kind-hearted call centre workers.

Fundraiser Emma Olsen from Grindon led a team from Parseq to deliver hundreds of presents to children’s wards at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Fundraiser Emma Olsen (middle) with team ready to hand out Christmas presents on the children ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital

The toys and gifts were donated by colleagues at the call centre in Doxford Park, as well as by Tesco in the Bridges, Costcutters in Grindon and Elysium salon in Chester Road.

It’s the third year that Emma has donated gifts to the wards and she says it’s always something she looks forward to.

“The children’s faces just light up when you give them the gifts,” she said. “Often, at this time of year, people can forget about people in hospital but this is a great way of brightening their day.

“I usually start planning the donations in August and I was overwhelmed by the response this year. People have been really generous. We also give gifts out on the wards at Easter. It’s important to give something back to the community.”

Fundraiser Emma Olsen hands out Christmas presents on the children's ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital. From left Ruby Sharp, seven and Kiara Maddock, nine.

Emma was joined at the hospital by colleagues from Parseq: Jen Armstrong, Jennifer Palmer, Rachel Moore, Melissa Thompson and Ashleigh Butler.

Fundraiser Emma Olsen hands out Christmas presents on the children ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Muhammad Hussan, 13