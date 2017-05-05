Sunderland's newest sixth form college to host open day

Sunderland’s newest sixth form college throws open its doors next week showcasing an array of courses and qualifications.

Monkwearmouth Sixth Form College will welcome potential students for a range of A levels, vocational learning and sports courses, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Study options include A-levels in maths, English, science, computer science, business studies and languages, and vocational qualifications in business, ICT, health and social care, child care and dance.

Two footballing courses – one to maximise students’ chances of being spotted by professional club scouts, the other to teach or coach sports - are on the curriculum, with both incorporating academic learning.

Launched last September, the sixth form is a partnership between South Tyneside College, Monkwearmouth Academy and Sunderland football club’s Foundation of Light charitable trust and education arm.

Executive Headteacher Steve Wilkinson said: “Our open nights provide a great source of information for young people looking for their next step on the education ladder.

“Monkwearmouth offers almost endless opportunities through an exciting and very varied selection of learning routes, spanning sport, A levels and vocational studies.

“We are based in the heart of our community, and offer a very friendly yet educationally committed and ambitious learning experience for all our students.

“Although launched only last year, student numbers are rising, and I look forward to seeing many more potential recruits at the open event.”

The sixth form, based within Monkwearmouth Academy in Torver Crescent, Seaburn Dene, provides education which targets real jobs and professional opportunities.

Places for 20 students are available on the two-year footballing scholarship and coaching programmes.

The scholarship, for youngsters with ambitions to play professionally, sees them compete in the National Premier Under 19 League against the academies of top sides including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Acting as a shop window to display their skills to club scouts and US colleges, it also gives them a qualification the equivalent of three A-levels.

Students study towards a full-time BTEC level 2 or level 3 National Diploma in Sport Performance and Excellence, under the guidance of the foundation’s further education officers.

This season, players have been selected to represent Sunderland AFC’s Academy and Ebac Northern League sides such as Shildon AFC, Seaham Red Star, Brandon United and Tow Law.

Some have also trialed for England Schools and professional clubs.

The coaching scholarship will support those seeking a qualification to coach and teach sport professionally.

A-level provision and football courses are run at Monkwearmouth Academy, which has indoor and outdoor sports facilities and a specialist sixth form teaching block.

Vocational provision is supplied through South Tyneside College and can take place at the college, Monkwearmouth or in the community, depending on course selection.

It is based on South Tyneside College’s vocational curriculum which has been designed to meet the employment needs of students and skills demands of employers.

Vists www.monkwearmouth.sunderland.sch.uk for more information.