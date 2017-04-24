Sunderland's National Glass Centre makes list of Britain's top free attractions

Ahead of the May Day bank holiday, a survey has found the top 50 free attractions across Britain.

And Sunderland's National Glass Centre has made it into the list, tied with the National Gallery in London.

The Lake District was voted the number one attraction ahead of Derbyshire's Peak District and Snowdon in Wales.

Piers, beaches and museums also featured highly in the top 50 list compiled from a survey of 1,000 UK adults by National Express.



The Discovery Museum in Newcastle also made the list.

How many of these places have you visited?

The Nation's Favourite Free Attractions

1. The Lake District (Cumbria)

2. Peak District Hills (Derbyshire)

3. Snowdonia (North Wales)

4. Brighton Pier (East Sussex)

5. Hadrian's Wall (Multiple counties)

6. Loch Ness (Scottish Highlands)

7. Newquay's beaches (Cornwall)

8. Scarborough beach (North Yorkshire)

9. Natural History Museum (London)

10. Royal Air Force Museum Cosford (Shropshire)

11. Durdle Door (Dorset)

12. Tie: Worcester Cathedral (Worcestershire) and Covent Garden Market (London)

13. Tie: Aysgarth Falls (North Yorkshire) and Norfolk beaches (Norfolk)

14. The British Museum (London)

15. Tie: Royal Crescent Bath (Somerset) and Wells Cathedral (Somerset)

16. Hyde Park (London)

17. Southwold Pier (Suffolk)

18. Llandudno Pier (Conwy County)

19. Tie: Science Museum (London) and Roman Wall of St Albans (Hertfordshire)

20. Royal Armouries Museum Leeds (Yorkshire)

21. Titanic walking tour Southampton (Hampshire)

22. Avebury Stone Circle (Wiltshire)

23. York Observatory (Yorkshire)

24. Barry Island Beach (Vale of Glamorgan)

25. Tie: Arthur’s Seat (Edinburgh) and Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery (West Midlands)

26. Tie: Stafford Castle (Staffordshire) and Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery Exeter (Devon)

27. Tie: National Football Museum (Manchester) Ashemolean Museum Oxford (Oxfordshire) Donnington Castle (Berkshire) Coventry Transport Museum (West Midlands) & Buxton Pleasure Gardens(Derbyshire)

28. Imperial War Museum (London)

29. Glen Nevis (Fort William)

30. Tie: Houses of Parliament (London) and Royal Botanical Gardens (Edinburgh)

31. Tie: Rochester Cathedral (Kent) and St David's Cathedral (Pembrokeshire)

32. Tie: Uffington White Horse (Oxfordshire) and Tring Natural History Museum (Hertfordshire) and Lickey Hills (West Midlands)

33. Museum of Liverpool (Merseyside)

34. Tie: Forth Road Bridge (Firth of Forth) and Antrim Castle Gardens (County Antrim)

35. Tie: Brimham Rocks (North Yorkshire) and Low Force Falls (Tees Valley)

36. St Fagan's Natural History Museum (Cardiff) and Rhossilli Bay (Gower Peninsular)

37. Papermill Lock and canal side country walks (Essex)

38. Tie: Redcar beach (North Yorkshire) and Antony Gormley structures Crosby beach (Merseyside) Belfast City Hall and Loch Neagh (Northern Ireland)

39. Hull Maritime Museum (East Riding) and Thetford Priory (Norfolk)

40. Tie: Gainsthorpe Medieval Village (Lincolnshire) and Discovery Museum (Tyne and Wear)

41. Museum of Transport Glasgow

42. Tie: National Glass Centre Sunderland (Tyne and Wear) and The National Gallery (London)

43. Kelvin Grove Art Gallery and Museum (Glasgow) and Belfast Botanical Gardens and Palmhouse

44. Silhester Roman Walls and Ampitheatre (Hampshire)

45. Tie: Elvaston Country Park (Derbyshire) and Bolton Steam Museum (Cumbria)

46. Tate Modern (London) and Northampton Museum and Art Gallery (Northamptonshire)

47. Tie: Banksy walking tour (Bristol) and Glenfinnan Viaduct, Fort William (Scottish Highlands) and Whiterocks beach (County Antrim)

48. Royal Pump Rooms Museum and Art Gallery Leamington Spa (Warwickshire)

49. Rufford Abbey (Nottinghamshire)

50. Mumbles Pier (Swansea)