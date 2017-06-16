Sunderland’s MPs pay tribute to former colleague Jo Cox on the anniversary of her brutal murder

Sunderland’s MPs have paid tribute to former colleague Jo Cox on the anniversary of her brutal murder.

Sunderland’s MPs have paid tribute to former colleague Jo Cox on the anniversary of her brutal murder.

As she said then, ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’ Bridget Phillipson MP

The mum-of-two was shot and stabbed by Thomas Mair on June 16 last year, on her way to a surgery in her West Yorkshire constituency of Batley and Spen.

Across the country, people will be gathering at Great Get Together community events this weekend to remember the 41-year-old.

Today, Wearside’s three Labour MPs paid their own respects to Mrs Cox.

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, said: “Jo dedicated her life to public service and paid the ultimate price for striving to build a more inclusive society.

“One year on, it’s still hard to believe that she is no longer with us.

“In her short parliamentary career, Jo lit up Westminster with her desire to fight for a fairer Britain and bring about real change in this country.”

“The events taking place over the next few days in her memory will rightly mark the life an outstanding woman. But they will also show that we can defeat hatred by coming together with our friends and neighbours to celebrate our shared values.

“I’d like to commend Brendan Cox and all those who have helped to organise The Great Get Together this weekend. By having fun and bringing communities together, we can demonstrate the values that Jo outlined in her maiden speech to Parliament.

“As she said then, ‘we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us’.”

Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, added: “A year has passed since the tragic death of our colleague, Jo Cox, and as always my thoughts will be with Brendan, their children and Jo’s family and friends on this sad anniversary. Jo’s legacy of love and passion to make the world a better place will live on, but we must all do our bit in life to achieve her dream of a world where we all realise we have far more in common than that which divides us.”

Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, said:“Jo was a truly remarkable woman, a talented MP and a wonderful person. My thoughts are with her family.

“Jo’s killing was designed to divide people and promote hatred, we must not let that happen. We should come together to celebrate the strength, kindness and unity of our communities.”

Mair was jailed for life after being convicted of her murder at the Old Bailey in November last year.