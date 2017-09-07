Sunderland's bid to be City of Culture 2021 is music to Daisy's ears

Music-lover Daisy Wells is the first of 21 champions for Sunderland's bid to be named 2021 City of Culture.

She is passionate about the arts and about Sunderland, which is why she put herself forward to be a culture champion after an appeal by the Echo and Culture 21.

The 24-year-old is originally from Washington, but now lives in Fence Houses.

Daisy is a business development executive at ForSkills Ltd, providers of functional skills and GCSE support.

Today, with 21 days to go until the UK City of Culture final bid has to be submitted, Daisy explained why she is backing it.

“I travel a lot around the country and always boast about being from Sunderland," she said.

"I’ve seen the difference in Hull since they won the title and want to see the same changes here.

“I’m a big music fan, so if we win the title, I’d like to see more festivals like Summer Streets.

“I definitely think people would attend the events from all over the region.

“I’m from Washington, and I think places like Washington, Houghton, Hetton and the pit villages would all benefit.

"I think people would flock into Sunderland from all over the region to see the events and activities.

"People come from across the North East for the Stadium of Light gigs and I’m sure they’ll do the same if we win the bid.”

Sunderland is up against Coventry, Paisley, Swansea and Stoke as it bids to be named UK City of Culture.

A successful bid would put the city firmly into the cultural spotlight, attracting millions of pounds into the local economy through investment in the arts and an increase in visitors and jobs.

It would kick-start a four-year period of growth, innovation and creativity and culminate in a year of exciting cultural and artistic events.

Final second-round bids must be submitted by September 29, and the successful city will be announced in Hull, the current UK City of Culture, in December.